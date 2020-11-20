Orangeburg County traffic accident kills driver

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed in a traffic accident Friday morning southeast of Orangeburg, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. at Homestead Road and Nassau Drive just north of Interstate 26, according to the patrol.

A 2014 Kia Forte that was eastbound on Homestead went left of center and collided with a westbound 2019 full-size Ford van, the patrol reported.

The driver of the Kia, the vehicle’s only occupant, was wearing a seat belt but died in the crash, the patrol reported. The van had four occupants, who all suffered minor injuries, according to the patrol.

