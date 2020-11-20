One more suspect arrested in shooting death of Aiken 12-year-old

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another person involved in the investigation of 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr.’s shooting death is now in custody.

Back on Nov. 4, the Aiken Department of Public Safety issued a warrant for the arrest of Jennifer Lynn Oakman on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder, according to authorities.

Today, the department confirms that Oakman is now in custody, currently on DUI and accessory after the fact to murder charges.

Investigators are still looking for Demetrious Williams, 31. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.

From left: Demetrius Williams, Tashia Limehouse, Erica Smith and Hykeem Hampton, (WRDW)

