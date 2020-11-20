Advertisement

Missing mom and teen last seen near Mike Padgett Hwy

Jessica Icenhour and her son Gavin Payne, were last seen on Nov. 11 at 3551 Mike Padgett Highway.
Jessica Icenhour and her son Gavin Payne, were last seen on Nov. 11 at 3551 Mike Padgett Highway.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are asking the public for help in locating a missing 13-year-old and his mother.

Jessica Icenhour and her son Gavin Payne, were last seen on Nov. 11 at 3551 Mike Padgett Highway in a red 2012 Toyota Corolla bearing a Georgia tag PAM3527.

Icenhour was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie, and Gavin Payne was wearing blue jeans a blue shirt.

It is believed they were going to do laundry at Mike Padgett Highway at Old Waynesboro Road.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Jessica Icenhour and Gavin Payne please contact any Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Division at (706) 821-1080.

