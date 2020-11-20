Advertisement

Missing Midlands man found in Augusta, officials say

Charles Reeder was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the 4300 block of Hardscrabble Road. His car (pictured above) is a 2005 Pontiac Vibe with a Tennessee license plate.((Source: The Richland County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A missing endangered adult was last seen in Columbia, South Carolina has been found in the Augusta area.

Officials say that Charles Reeder was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the 4300 block of Hardscrabble Road, at the S.C. State Credit Union around 10:30 a.m.

He is described as 5′11 tall and as weighing around 140 lbs. He last seen was wearing a white undershirt, a black sweater and khaki-colored pants.

Mr. Reeder’s credit card was swiped on Thursday at what investigators believe to be a gas station. In the meantime, investigators have reason to believe he may have made his way to the area of Augusta.

His car is a 2005 Pontiac Vibe with a Tennessee license plate: 0T19C0. Officials say the car is black, with a dent on the driver’s side door.

Mr. Reeder also suffers from an illness that requires several medications, which he did not take with him.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or believes they may have seen him is asked to call 911 or the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 576-3000.

