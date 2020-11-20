Man sought for questioning in Edgefield County suspicious death

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is being sought for questioning after a body was discovered this week outside Johnston.

The body of a man in his 30s was found around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in a field along McCreight Road near Ridgeview Lake Road. Authorities said Wednesday the death appeared to have occurred recently.

Edgefield County deputies say they’re looking to question a man who was seen on Ridge View Lake Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday and on Waterworks Road around 9:50 a.m.

Deputies believe he was picked up and given a ride to Johnston.

Anyone with information is urged to call 803-637-5337.

An autopsy on the victim’s body is scheduled for Friday, and the coroner’s office said they would have more information to release after that, possibly in the early afternoon, including the possible cause of death.

