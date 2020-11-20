Loeffler accused of violation for soliciting donations

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is under fire from Democrats for something she said in an interview at the state Capitol in Atlanta.

The Democratic Party of Georgia filed an ethics complaint, saying she asked viewers to donate to her campaign.

The complaint cites a law that Senate members may not receive or solicit campaign contributions in any federal building.

Loeffler’s campaign calls the complaint “frivolous.”

She’ll face off against Democrat Raphael Warnock in a runoff after neither gained a sufficient majority in the Nov. 3 election to claim the seat. On the same day, Republican Sen. David Perdue will face Democrat Jon Ossoff in a runoff.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Georgia today to campaign for the two fellow Republicans.

