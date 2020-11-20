Golden Harvest, James Brown foundation team up for Thanksgiving giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Golden Harvest Food Bank and the James Brown Family Foundation have combined resources to expand the foundation’s annual turkey giveaway this year.

In addition to family-size turkeys, pre-registered participants will receive boxes of food complete with ingredients to round out their Thanksgiving meal.

“With food insecurity up 22% in our service area, we’re doing everything we can to get more meals to more families,” Golden Harvest Executive Director Amy Breitmann said in a statement. “Teaming up with this long-standing Thanksgiving tradition so that families received not just turkeys, but an entire meal and more – was a perfect fit.”

The food bank has been distributing 22% more food and served 23% more families since COVID-19 cases began appearing in the CSRA in March.

Golden Harvest’s long-term response to the coronavirus pandemic has revolved around no-contact, drive-thru Mobile Markets – much like the turkey giveaway – that ensure the safety of both staff and clients as food is distributed.

“This year is very critical for families who need assistance,” said Deanna Brown, President of the James Brown Family Foundation. “Our foundation believes in serving those that are not able to provide for their families a basic need like food. It is with humbled hearts that we partner with Golden Harvest to ensure that our community neighbors receive adequate support.”

This is the 29th year that the Turkey Giveaway has been held in Augusta, and more than 15,000 turkeys have been distributed to local families over the years.

Participating families signed up for the giveaway at three registration days held in October and November. Registration is now closed. This year’s turkey giveaway will start Monday at 9 a.m. at the James Brown Arena parking lot, 601 Seventh St.

