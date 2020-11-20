Advertisement

GA Secretary of State: Statewide audit matches election results

Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:46 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the results of the audit of Georgia’s presidential contest reaffirmed the original count produced by the machine tally of votes cast.

The tight margin of the race prompted the hand tally of ballots and was later confirmed on Thursday night that the original machine count accurately portrayed the winner of the election.

“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” Raffensperger said in the release. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”

By law, Georgia was required to conduct a ‘Risk Limiting Audit’ of a statewide race following the November elections.

The audit reaffirmed the outcome of the presidential race in Georgia as originally reported, with Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump in the stat

The audit process also led to multiple counties across the state catching making mistakes they made in their original count by not uploading all memory cards:

The SOS’s office said the differential of the audit results from the original machine counted results is well within the expected margin of human error that occurs when hand-counting ballots.

A 2012 study by Rice University and Clemson University found that “hand counting of votes in postelection audit or recount procedures can result in error rates of up to 2 percent.”

In Georgia’s recount, the highest error rate in any county recount was .73 percent. Most counties found no change in their final tally, and the majority of the remaining counties had changes of fewer than ten ballots.

Because the margin is still less than 0.5 percent, President Trump can request a recount after certification of the results. That recount will be conducted by rescanning all paper ballots.

