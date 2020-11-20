Advertisement

Floyd County elections chief fired over missed votes

Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in...
Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. A hand tally of the nearly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in Georgia had entered its fourth day Monday.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROME, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Floyd County’s top election official, Robert Brady, has been fired after a statewide recount found thousands of uncounted votes.

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says more than 2,500 votes from the Nov. 3 election were missed.

Officials say the county had issues with its scanner during early voting, so the ballots were forgotten and never scanned until the recount.

Batches of uncounted votes were found in three other counties, but mainly due to workers forgetting to upload them from a memory card.

MORE | Biden gains votes in Richmond County recount

