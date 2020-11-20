Floyd County elections chief fired over missed votes

ROME, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Floyd County’s top election official, Robert Brady, has been fired after a statewide recount found thousands of uncounted votes.

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says more than 2,500 votes from the Nov. 3 election were missed.

Officials say the county had issues with its scanner during early voting, so the ballots were forgotten and never scanned until the recount.

Batches of uncounted votes were found in three other counties, but mainly due to workers forgetting to upload them from a memory card.

