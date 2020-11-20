Advertisement

Feds target ‘Tiger King’ zoo’s current owners over animal treatment

Tiger King
Tiger King
By Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (WRDW/WAGT) - The federal government is going after the owners of the Oklahoma zoo at the center of the “Tiger King” reality series.

The Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jeff and Lauren Lowe, accusing of them failing to provide adequate care for their animals.

As part of the complaint, they would have to give up ownership of some of their animals.

The zoo’s former owner, Joe Exotic, is currently serving over two decades in prison over a murder-for-hire plot against arch-enemy Carole Baskin.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene of a reported drive-by shooting near the 500 block of Taylor Pond Road, off...
Aiken County drive-by shooting sends victim to hospital
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Kemp mostly stays out of GOP election fight
Crime scene tape was hung around the site where a body was found in a field outside Johnston.
More details released about body found in Edgefield County
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby
Here's a look at what took place at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta during the ballot audit.
Biden gains votes in Richmond County hand recount

Latest News

Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in...
Floyd County elections chief fired over missed votes
Augusta Mini Theatre gets $25,000 from Walmart
This was the scene at an Edgefield County field on Nov. 17, 2020, after a man's body was found.
Man sought for questioning in Edgefield County suspicious death
Crews battle residential fire in Appling