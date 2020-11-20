Feds target ‘Tiger King’ zoo’s current owners over animal treatment

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (WRDW/WAGT) - The federal government is going after the owners of the Oklahoma zoo at the center of the “Tiger King” reality series.

The Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jeff and Lauren Lowe, accusing of them failing to provide adequate care for their animals.

As part of the complaint, they would have to give up ownership of some of their animals.

The zoo’s former owner, Joe Exotic, is currently serving over two decades in prison over a murder-for-hire plot against arch-enemy Carole Baskin.

