Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Sunny and more seasonal today. Staying dry through the weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning will be chilly, but we should avoid a freeze or frost. A few clouds could roll through this morning, but no rain in the forecast. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day Friday and highs will be a little warmer in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast generally less than 10 mph, but could be variable throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to gradually get a little bit warmer into the weekend as high pressure shifts offshore and winds start to turn more easterly. Low temperatures early Saturday are expected to be in the mid 40s. Sunny skies expected all day Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast less than 10 mph.

Lows early Sunday morning are expected to be in the upper 40s. A few clouds are possible Sunday, but we will stay dry. Highs will be back in the mid 70s with light northeast winds.

Early next week is expected to remain dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs Monday will be in the mid 70s, but drop to the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. Rain is expected Wednesday as a front moves through the region. We are expecting to be dry by Thanksgiving with highs near 70.

