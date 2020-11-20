Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and cool temps in the 50s this evening if you’re heading out to high school football games. Don’t miss an opportunity to see the international space station tonight at 6:17 PM. It will only last 3 minutes, but you should be able to see it in the western sky moving towards the northeast. Skies will stay clear overnight and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s by early Saturday morning. Winds will be calm overnight.

Time: Fri Nov 20 6:17 PM, Visible: 3 min, Max Height: 57°, Appears: 40° above W, Disappears: 16° above NE (WRDW)

Patchy fog is possible near bodies of water early Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to gradually get a little bit warmer into the weekend as cool high pressure shifts offshore. Sunny skies expected most of the day Saturday with highs in the mid to low 70s. Areas near Clarks Hill Lake will likely see highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast less than 10 mph.

Lows early Sunday morning are expected to be in the upper 40s. Clouds are expected to build across the area Sunday, but it does look dry for most of the area. Highs will be low 70s with light northeast winds. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning as a weak front moves through the region.

Early next week is expected to remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs Monday will be in the mid to low 70s, but drop to the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. A front is expected to move through the CSRA midweek. The timing of the eventual front will dictate when rain is possible across the area. Most model guidance has the rain moving through late Wednesday and clearing out early Thursday. Highs temperatures Thursday look to be warmer than average in the 70s. The afternoon currently looks dry, but it will be dependent on the the speed and timing of the eventual frontal passage.

