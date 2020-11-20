‘I heard a loud boom’: Rescuers rush to structure fire north of Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters were sent to the scene of a structure fire on Friday morning after neighbors reported hearing a loud boom.

The fire was reported around 7:35 a.m. at 9101 Gregory Road, north of Aiken. According to initial reports to dispatchers, people may have been trapped inside by the fire, which crews said was well underway when they got there.

Law enforcement shut down the road in the area, but many neighbors were out trying to get a look at what was going on. There were large amounts of smoke billowing, and authorities wouldn’t allow anyone near the house in the area where the smoke was coming from.

Multiple neighbors said they reported the fire.

“I heard a loud boom,” a neighbor said. “I thought it was thundering outside.”

Ambulances were sent to help more than one patient, according to dispatchers and firefighters on the scene.

Dispatchers said multiple agencies responded to the incident.

It’s been a busy week for firefighters in the CSRA.

Two hours before the Aiken County fire, Columbia County firefighters extinguished a blaze at a mobile home in the 2700 block of Scotts Ferry Road in Appling.

On Thursday, a fifth-wheel RV trailer was destroyed in a fire that was reported around 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Clanton Road west of Evans. No one was hurt.

And in a blaze around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, an Augusta home went up in flames that also damaged the house next door in the 1700 block of Walker Street. One of the homes was not occupied, but seven people were displaced from the other home.

