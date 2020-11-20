Crews battle residential fire in Appling

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County firefighters rushed to the scene of a residential fire early Friday.

The fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. at a single-story double-wide mobile home in the 2700 block of Scotts Ferry Road.

Arriving firefighters said flames and smoke were visible.

Everyone was confirmed out of the building except for animals.

It was the third day in a row for an early morning fire in the CSRA.

On Thursday, a fifth-wheel RV trailer was destroyed in a fire that was reported around 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Clanton Road west of Evans. No one was hurt.

And in a blaze around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, an Augusta home went up in flames that also damaged the house next door in the 1700 block of Walker Street. One of the homes was not occupied, but seven people were displaced from the other home.

