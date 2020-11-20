Columbia County rezones for placement of new cyber hub

COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cyber continues to drive growth in the area, and now there are plans for a new cyber hub in Columbia County.

An empty stretch of land could become home for a new cyber hub after the Columbia County Planning Commission voted to rezone the area for the project.

Developers envision this as a 480,000 square foot office complex for companies contracted by cyber.

“With the growth of Fort Gordon and the growth of cybersecurity in our region as a whole, we know that this site being directly outside the new gate 6 is a critical location,” Robbie Bennett, Columbia County Development Authority Executive Director, said.

And the county is hopeful it will encourage companies from out-of-town to plant some roots.

“A lot of the people that will likely look at this haven’t put a flag here in Augusta or Columbia County. So, we see it as a way to capture new opportunities going forward,” Bennett said.

It could put a new face on this somewhat desolate stretch of road. This would be the first-class A building of its kind in Columbia County.

“A class a building is going to have higher-end finishes, higher-end opportunities, higher-end construction materials,” Bennett said.

There are some speed bumps ahead for the developers though. Part of the project is in Columbia County and the other potion sits in Richmond County.

So they have to coordinate with both for the project.

“Still a lot to do to get everything going and get it over the finish line, but we’re making good headway and look forward to the continued regional cooperation,” Bennett said.

It’s a long road ahead, but they’re hopeful the first building will be done just 18 months from today.

Richmond County needs to take a vote on rezoning the other part of the property for the developers to move forward. The meeting for the vote will be in early December.

