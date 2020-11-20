Advertisement

Columbia County rezones for placement of new cyber hub

By Celeste Springer
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cyber continues to drive growth in the area, and now there are plans for a new cyber hub in Columbia County.

An empty stretch of land could become home for a new cyber hub after the Columbia County Planning Commission voted to rezone the area for the project.

Developers envision this as a 480,000 square foot office complex for companies contracted by cyber.

“With the growth of Fort Gordon and the growth of cybersecurity in our region as a whole, we know that this site being directly outside the new gate 6 is a critical location,” Robbie Bennett, Columbia County Development Authority Executive Director, said.

RELATED: Kemp reveals expansion of student cyber workforce program

And the county is hopeful it will encourage companies from out-of-town to plant some roots.

“A lot of the people that will likely look at this haven’t put a flag here in Augusta or Columbia County. So, we see it as a way to capture new opportunities going forward,” Bennett said.

It could put a new face on this somewhat desolate stretch of road. This would be the first-class A building of its kind in Columbia County.

“A class a building is going to have higher-end finishes, higher-end opportunities, higher-end construction materials,” Bennett said.

There are some speed bumps ahead for the developers though. Part of the project is in Columbia County and the other potion sits in Richmond County.

So they have to coordinate with both for the project.

“Still a lot to do to get everything going and get it over the finish line, but we’re making good headway and look forward to the continued regional cooperation,” Bennett said.

It’s a long road ahead, but they’re hopeful the first building will be done just 18 months from today.

Richmond County needs to take a vote on rezoning the other part of the property for the developers to move forward. The meeting for the vote will be in early December.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene of a reported drive-by shooting near the 500 block of Taylor Pond Road, off...
Deputies respond to reported drive-by shooting in Aiken Co.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Kemp mostly stays out of GOP election fight
Crime scene tape was hung around the site where a body was found in a field outside Johnston.
More details released about body found in Edgefield County
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby
This drone image shows the scene of the fatal crash at Sheraton Drive and Atomic Road in Aiken...
Big-rig crash kills Augusta man near Kimberly-Clark plant

Latest News

Brad Raffensperger
GA Secretary of State: Statewide audit matches election results
Small businesses looking for holiday boost
Small businesses look for customer holiday shopping boost
Small businesses looking for holiday boost
Small businesses looking for holiday boost
New cyber hub coming to Columbia County
New cyber hub coming to Columbia County