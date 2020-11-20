Augusta Mini Theatre gets $25,000 from Walmart

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students at one local arts school are getting a huge boost.

Walmart presented the Augusta Mini Theatre with a $25,000 check Thursday.

The money will go toward a tuition fee assistance program that which subsidizes costs to enroll in art programs.

School leaders say they’ve had to cancel three of their biggest concerts this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

