Advertisement

Augusta Mini Theatre gets $25,000 from Walmart

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students at one local arts school are getting a huge boost.

Walmart presented the Augusta Mini Theatre with a $25,000 check Thursday.

The money will go toward a tuition fee assistance program that which subsidizes costs to enroll in art programs.

School leaders say they’ve had to cancel three of their biggest concerts this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene of a reported drive-by shooting near the 500 block of Taylor Pond Road, off...
Aiken County drive-by shooting sends victim to hospital
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Kemp mostly stays out of GOP election fight
Crime scene tape was hung around the site where a body was found in a field outside Johnston.
More details released about body found in Edgefield County
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby
Here's a look at what took place at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta during the ballot audit.
Biden gains votes in Richmond County hand recount

Latest News

Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in...
Floyd County elections chief fired over missed votes
This was the scene at an Edgefield County field on Nov. 17, 2020, after a man's body was found.
Man sought for questioning in Edgefield County suspicious death
Tiger King
Feds target ‘Tiger King’ zoo’s current owners over animal treatment
Crews battle residential fire in Appling