All 4 lanes of Peach Orchard Road closed at intersection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All four lanes of Peach Orchard Road at Brown Road are closed due to damaged power poles which caused power lines to cross all lanes of traffic.

Richmond County deputies are rerouting all northbound traffic of Peach Orchard Road to Willis Foreman Road. Southbound traffic on Peach Orchard Road will be rerouted to Boykin Road.

Georgia Power is estimating a two- to three-hour delay while working to get this fixed.

Deputies urge drivers to find alternate routes.

