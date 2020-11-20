Aiken City council passes ordinance for mandatory mask coverings

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a 5-2 vote, the city of Aiken council has passed an ordinance that will require individuals to wear face-coverings or masks starting Nov. 20.

The ordinance states all persons shall comply with the emergency restrictions set forth in the South Carolina Executive Order No. 2020-63

The ordinance also aims to reduce the potential exposure of city residents, businesses, and visitors to COVID 19.

The expiration of the face-coverings/masks ordinance is contingent upon the following:

The COVID-19 state of emergency declared by Governor Henry McMaster is rescinded.

City Council approves a resolution to end the face-coverings/masks mandate.

Requirements for Face-Coverings/Masks

All food service or restaurant establishments shall comply with the emergency restrictions set forth in Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Order No. 2020-63

All customers are required to wear Face-Coverings/Masks while inside the enclosed area of any Retail Establishment;

All Retail Establishments shall require staff to wear, and those staff shall wear, Face-Coverings/Masks while working in areas open to the general public and areas in which interactions with other staff are likely in which social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed; and

Businesses subject to this ordinance are required to post appropriate signage at each public entrance to the building, informing anyone entering the building of these requirements. The operator of the business shall ensure that all people entering the building are complying.

Failure by customers to comply with this ordinance could result in a misdemeanor charge and fine of $25 relative to trespassing as defined in South Carolina Code Section 16-11-520 if they refuse to leave the premises.

Exemptions. Face-Coverings/Masks Shall Not Be Required:

In outdoor or unenclosed areas appurtenant to Retail Establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed;

For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a Face-Covering/Mask;

For those who cannot wear a Face-Covering/Mask due to a medical or behavioral condition;

In Aiken County School District K-12 facilities located in the City limits;

In private, individual offices;

When complying with directions of law enforcement officers;

In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a Face-Covering/Mask, including when obtaining goods or services such as the receipt of:

a. dental services,

b. barbering services,

c. beautician services; or while swimming;

While doing outdoor physical activity;

Police officers, firefighters, or other first responders when not practical or engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature, or persons engaged in the repair or maintenance of infrastructure;

While exclusively with members of a family in the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within the same enclosed area.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.