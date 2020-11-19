Advertisement

Woman arrested in Augusta domestic incident involving knife

Latraille Dixon
Latraille Dixon(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a domestic dispute in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Latraille Dixon slashed three tires of her child’s father’s vehicle before trying to hit him with her own.

It happened Wednesday just before noon on Harold Road just off Peach Orchard Road, according to authorities.

Investigators say the father was injured trying to take the knife from her.

Dixon is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, cruelty to children and criminal trespass, according to authorities

She was being held in Richmond County jail on Thursday morning, according to jail records.

MORE | Suspicious death investigated in Edgefield County

