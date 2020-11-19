Advertisement

Why Columbia County virtual schooling will continue beyond the pandemic

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County students will have a new option come next fall.

The Columbia County School District will be offering its virtual academy for students who want to continue online learning.

School officials explained why they decided to expand this option.

While some students may prefer in-person learning, others perform much better learning through a screen.

“We are going to try to meet the needs of as many kids as possible,” Associate Superintendent Jeff Carney said.

He says Columbia Virtual Academy will allow sixth- through 12th-graders to take partial or full-time class loads virtually.

MORE | Richmond County educators face challenges with keeping virtual students engaged

“For example, a high school student that’s a seven-period day, they can take five classes of traditional school and take two through CVA,” Carney said.

He says the pandemic has taught educators that virtual learning may not be the best option for all students.

“But the ones that are do very well with it, so we are trying to meet the needs of those kids and we are going to offer as much as we can,” he said.

He says it will also be an option for students who are homeschooled or in private school.

“The model really focuses on being flexible, having maximum flexibility and more learning for the kids,” he said.

He says the virtual offerings will be normal classes taught by Columbia County certified teachers — offering students a great learning experience along with easy access to teachers, if necessary.

“We have more control with CVA classes simply because they are our teachers,” he said.

Learn more

A virtual informational meeting will be livestreamed beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at http://bit.ly/ccsdlive. Enrollment in CVA for the fall session of the 2021-22 school year will be Dec. 8 through Jan. 19.

