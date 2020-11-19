USC Aiken recognizes graduates in three ceremonies tomorrow
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina is holding three ceremonies during the day to recognize and honor the fall 2020 graduating class.
The School of Education will recognize its graduates during a pinning ceremony on Friday, Nov. 20, at 9:00 a.m., in the Business and Education Building room 122.
The School of Nursing will recognize its graduates during a pinning ceremony on Friday, Nov. 20, at 10:00 a.m., in the Student Activities Center.
The university will hold a fall 2020 graduation ceremony on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m., at the Aiken High School football field.
The Class of 2020 includes:
Number of degrees awarded: 290 total graduating
Number of graduates: 45 graduate students
Number of international graduates: 2
Number of student-athletes: 7
Number of graduates from Aiken: 61
Number of graduates from South Carolina: 244
Number of veterans or military students: 44
Number by degree and major:
Master of Education in Educational Technology: 2
Master of Education in Educator Leadership: 5
Master of Science in Applied Clinical Psychology: 5
Master of Business Administration: 33
Bachelor of Arts: 44
Biology: 2
Communication: 8
Communication and Digital Arts: 1
English: 2
Fine Arts: 7
History: 1
Music Education: 1
Political Science: 4
Psychology: 2
Sociology: 16
Bachelor of Arts in Education: 22
Early Childhood Education: 6
Elementary Education: 12
Middle Level Education: 1
Secondary Education: 3
Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies: 3
Bachelor of Arts in Special Education: 2
Bachelor of Science: 55
Applied Computer Science: 1
Biology: 19
Chemistry: 1
Exercise and Sports Science: 13
Industrial Mathematics: 1
Industrial Process Engineering: 3
Math and Computer Science: 3
Psychology: 14
Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: 51
Bachelor of Science in Nursing: 68
