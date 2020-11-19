Advertisement

USC Aiken recognizes graduates in three ceremonies tomorrow

A group of graduates wearing the traditional cap and gown.
A group of graduates wearing the traditional cap and gown.(WTVG)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina is holding three ceremonies during the day to recognize and honor the fall 2020 graduating class.

The School of Education will recognize its graduates during a pinning ceremony on Friday, Nov. 20, at 9:00 a.m., in the Business and Education Building room 122.

The School of Nursing will recognize its graduates during a pinning ceremony on Friday, Nov. 20, at 10:00 a.m., in the Student Activities Center.

The university will hold a fall 2020 graduation ceremony on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m., at the Aiken High School football field.

The Class of 2020 includes:

Number of degrees awarded: 290 total graduating

Number of graduates: 45 graduate students

Number of international graduates: 2

Number of student-athletes: 7

Number of graduates from Aiken: 61

Number of graduates from South Carolina: 244

Number of veterans or military students: 44

Number by degree and major:

Master of Education in Educational Technology: 2

Master of Education in Educator Leadership: 5

Master of Science in Applied Clinical Psychology: 5

Master of Business Administration: 33

Bachelor of Arts: 44

Biology: 2

Communication: 8

Communication and Digital Arts: 1

English: 2

Fine Arts: 7

History: 1

Music Education: 1

Political Science: 4

Psychology: 2

Sociology: 16

Bachelor of Arts in Education: 22

Early Childhood Education: 6

Elementary Education: 12

Middle Level Education: 1

Secondary Education: 3

Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies: 3

Bachelor of Arts in Special Education: 2

Bachelor of Science: 55

Applied Computer Science: 1

Biology: 19

Chemistry: 1

Exercise and Sports Science: 13

Industrial Mathematics: 1

Industrial Process Engineering: 3

Math and Computer Science: 3

Psychology: 14

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: 51

Bachelor of Science in Nursing: 68

