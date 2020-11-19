Advertisement

Thompson has torn Achilles tendon, expected to miss season

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes the ball in front of Golden State Warriors...
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes the ball in front of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (Source: Tony Avelar)(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors said Thursday that Klay Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season.

The team said in a tweet that an MRI done in Los Angeles confirmed the injury. Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday.

Thompson didn’t play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked his way back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury during the 2019 NBA Finals.

