Advertisement

Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog

Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog
Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The holiday season calls for special foods that attract all members of the family to the kitchen, even your dog.

As you incorporate seasonal ingredients to your dishes, keep in mind that some of them might be harmful to your family pet.

The American Veterinary Medical Association points out some of the foods that would not be safe for your dog to ingest.

  • Fatty foods
  • Poultry bones and skin
  • Pies and most deserts
  • Onions, scallions, garlic
  • Spices
  • Yeast dough
  • Raisins and grapes
  • Anything with butter, sour cream, salt or pepper

There are some foods that would be safe if your dog were to eat.

According to the American Kennel Club, these foods would not be harmful to your dog.

  • Potatoes (any kind without the added ingredients)
  • Apples
  • Turkey meat (no bones or skin)
  • Green beans
  • Peas
  • Pumpkin
Safe and unsafe foods for dogs at thanksgiving
Safe and unsafe foods for dogs at thanksgiving

As an added precaution, the American Veterinary Medical Association suggests putting the trash where your pets can’t get to it.

Festive plants can also be dangerous to your pets. The ASPCA lists out all plants that are toxic to dogs.

The safest option this season, the AVMA suggests, would be to get a festive treat that is made especially for your pet.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found...
I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died
Thomas County prepares for Georgia recount
Ga. election recheck finds votes not uploaded in Fayette County
This was the scene on the morning of Nov. 18, 2020, as authorities in Edgefield County...
Suspicious death investigated in Edgefield County
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge
Aiken County schools: doing whatever they can to help them out
How your student will learn this holiday season in Aiken County

Latest News

Dog and horse now best friends
Like something out of a Disney movie, Aiken County horse and dog form lasting bond
Dog and horse now best friends
Dog and horse now best friends
Nonprofit Harrisburg healthcare looks to serve more after huge donation
Nonprofit Harrisburg healthcare looks to serve more after huge donation
Aiken Co. adapts learning ahead of pandemic travel
Aiken Co. adapts learning ahead of pandemic travel
I-TEAM: Day after personal home care chain raid, prosecutors still sorting evidence
I-TEAM: Day after personal home care chain raid, prosecutors still sorting evidence