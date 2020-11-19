Thanks to your votes, Westminster wins $25K grant for robotics league

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westminster Schools of Augusta accepted a $25,000 grant from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program that it will use to launch a robotics league for local students.

Westminster was among the final 200 applicants vying for the grant. The winners were determined through votes from the public.

Folks were allowed to vote up to 10 times a day, and when voting wrapped up, Westminster cracked the top 40.

Educators at Westminster hope to partner with Augusta University to offer the robotics league to students in Richmond and Columbia counties.

