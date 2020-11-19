Advertisement

Surging Falcons to test Saints while Brees is injured

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has passed for 300 yards in three of his past four games as he comes up against a Saints defense that has allowed only one touchdown in New Orleans’ past two games.

The Falcons have won three of four since Raheem Morris took over as coach for Dan Quinn. Now Atlanta invades New Orleans at a time when Drew Brees is hurt.

Brees injured his ribs against San Francisco last week and Jameis Winston could make his first start since leaving Tampa Bay for New Orleans. Winston started 70 games for the Buccaneers.

