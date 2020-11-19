Sirens to be tested around Plant Vogtle this morning

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sirens will be tested at 10 a.m. today in a 10-mile radius around Plant Vogtle.

There will be three, three-minute tones in a round of testing that’s part of an upgrade that began months ago.

Once the upgrade is complete, the old sirens will be decommissioned, and the new sirens will continue to be tested audibly on a quarterly basis, in addition to the weekly inaudible tests that already occur.

Another round of tests is planned Dec. 17.

