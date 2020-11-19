Seven months and 12 surgeries later, this wounded little girl out of hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 2-year-old girl accidentally shot by her 8-year-old brother is still a little miracle. Now, she wants to show the world.

Joelle Curry was rushed to the hospital back in April when she was wounded. After 7 months and 12 surgeries, Curry is out of the hospital.

Curry initially wasn’t expected to survive when she was shot.

Toot, as she’s now referred to by her family, has spent most of her time at Children’s Hospital of Georgia. She still has a surgery left to remove her feeding tube, but the focus is now on Toot’s legs.

Get your tissues ready. You’ll need them for this.

Joelle "Toot" Curry goes home! I-TEAM UPDATE: GREAT NEWS!🙌 After 7 months and 12 surgeries, Joelle Curry is out of the hospital! She wasn't expected to survive the night after deputies say her 8-year-old brother accidentally shot her. Toot -- as her family calls her -- is truly a miracle. She spent most of her time at Children's Hospital of Georgia with 2 months at a hospital in Atlanta. She still has a surgery ahead to remove her feeding tube, but mom says she is moving her legs. Watch out world -- Toot is fierce. Posted by Meredith Anderson WRDW on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Good luck, Toot!

