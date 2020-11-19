Seven months and 12 surgeries later, this wounded little girl out of hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 2-year-old girl accidentally shot by her 8-year-old brother is still a little miracle. Now, she wants to show the world.
Joelle Curry was rushed to the hospital back in April when she was wounded. After 7 months and 12 surgeries, Curry is out of the hospital.
Curry initially wasn’t expected to survive when she was shot.
Toot, as she’s now referred to by her family, has spent most of her time at Children’s Hospital of Georgia. She still has a surgery left to remove her feeding tube, but the focus is now on Toot’s legs.
