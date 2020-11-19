Second suspect arrested in Holly Hill homicide

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg County deputies have made a second arrest in connection with a fatal Nov. 9 shooting.

Yo’Quan Azjean Summers, 20, has been charged with one count of murder. Authorities previously had named him as someone they wanted to question.

The Holly Hill man was formally presented his rights during a hearing on Wednesday, according to authorities. Any consideration for bond will come at a later date in circuit court.

Orangeburg County investigators had already arrested Qveyon Abraham, 21, the day after the shooting.

Abraham, of Santee, remains in jail on suspicion of murder.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the body was discovered by a motorist who had called to report a person lying behind a vehicle on a trail off Academy Lane north of Holly Hill. The victim, a Columbia 18-year-old, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.

