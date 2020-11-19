Advertisement

SC governor, health officials set to give COVID-19 update at 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster(WRDW)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster will address the state Thursday evening to share the latest on how the state is fighting the spread of COVID-19.

The governor will be joined by health officials with the Department for Health and Environmental Control for the 5:30 p.m. news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

Watch the new conference live right here, on air and on the WIS News Facebook page.

McMaster and health officials are expected to discuss ways residents can help keep COVID-19 from spreading during the holiday season.

Cases in South Carolina have surged recently, with more than 1,000 new daily cases reported by DHEC on seven of the past 10 days. The percent of positive tests has also remained extremely high -- hitting 17% on Wednesday.

To see the latest trends in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, testing, deaths and more in South Carolina, scroll down to the Key Indicators Dashboard from DHEC.

This story will be updated.

