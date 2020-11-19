Salvation Army still needs volunteers for bell ringing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re just days away from the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, when we’ll see and hear those ringing bells at stores across the CSRA.

That fundraiser is taking a big hit during the pandemic.

The organization says it desperately needs volunteer bell-ringers.

With more than 30 locations and two or more shifts per day, there is a need for at least 80 more volunteers to be found quickly.

The Salvation Army is following a rigorous sanitation regimen to ensure the safety of all volunteers. Volunteers do not collect or count donations received. Instead, their job is to ring the iconic red bell and bring holiday cheer to those who pass by.

Volunteers are asked to adopt four- or eight-hour shifts, which can be staffed by single people or small groups. They are given training, assigned a shift and the Salvation Army staff supports them every step of the way.

For more information about volunteering for the Red Kettle campaign, contact Joe Herzberg at 706-364-4198 or joseph.herzberg@uss.salvationarmy.org or Chris Parker at 706-434-3185 or chris.parker@uss.salvationarmy.org

For information on how to donate online, visit the Salvation Army online donation website.

Also, the Virtual Red Kettle Concert is planned for streaming on Facebook next week to raise more money. For more information about the concert, visit https://redkettleconcert.org.

