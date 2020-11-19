Advertisement

Salvation Army seeks volunteers as COVID-19 pandemic creates need

For the last 128 years, volunteers for the Salvation Army have spent the holiday season ringing...
For the last 128 years, volunteers for the Salvation Army have spent the holiday season ringing bells and raising money. This year, the need is greater than ever.(Kaley Skaggs)
By Nick Proto
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the last 128 years, volunteers for the Salvation Army have spent the holiday season ringing bells and raising money. This year, the need is greater than ever.

“We have a lot more people who we’re assisting this year,” Maj. Douglas McClure said. “The Salvation Army across the country has seen almost a 40 percent increase in requests for assistance, and this year we need even more help.”

The Salvation Army needs about 7,000 volunteer hours across 31 locations in the CSRA. So far, they only have about 900 hours covered during their most important time of the year.

“Hundreds of children receive Christmas from the Salvation Army,” McClure said. “This center of hope stays open because of your donations during Christmas.”

Many people are worried about COVID and the high foot traffic around the red kettles. But McClure says the Salvation Army is taking steps to keep volunteers safe.

“All of our bell ringers are required to wear a mask,” McClure said. “We are sanitizing all of our equipment before it’s being used and after it’s being used. We’re providing aprons like this for our volunteers to use to keep them safe.”

You can also donate online or scan the QR code on the signs -- a feature introduced last year.

“We’re hoping as it picks up and as more people are aware of that and as more people are used to contactless forms of giving that they’re gonna use this as an opportunity to make this a brighter season for us,” McClure said.

He says while these are great, it’s the volunteers who make the campaign such a success.

“Volunteers help raise more money,” McClure said. “Volunteers have a great spirit and a great Christmas holiday atmosphere they bring to them, so we need your help this year to volunteer.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This drone image shows the scene of the fatal crash at Sheraton Drive and Atomic Road in Aiken...
Big-rig crash kills Augusta man near Kimberly-Clark plant
This was the scene on the morning of Nov. 18, 2020, as authorities in Edgefield County...
Suspicious death investigated in Edgefield County
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Kemp mostly stays out of GOP election fight
A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found...
I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died
This was the scene early Nov. 18, 2020, after a fire broke out at a home on Walker Street in...
Fire heavily damages Augusta home and scorches the one next door

Latest News

Deputies on scene of reported drive by shooting in Aiken Co.
Deputies on scene of reported drive by shooting in Aiken Co.
Kemp reveals expansion of student cyber workforce program
A 2-year-old girl accidentally shot by her 8-year-old brother is still a little miracle. Now,...
Seven months and 12 surgeries later, this wounded little girl out of hospital
Some families will skip the traditional, big Thanksgiving dinner this year.
AU Health says you should consider several options this Thanksgiving