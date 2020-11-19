Advertisement

Injuries reported in traffic accident near SRS

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders rushed to the scene of an injury crash early Thursday in Aiken County.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. at South Main Street and Williston Road south of New Ellenton.

At least one person was reported trapped.

For a time, traffic was shut down at the intersection that’s on the edge of the Savannah River Site. But the roadway had reopened by 7:45 a.m., according to Aiken County dispatchers.

It was the second major crash within 24 hours in that part of Aiken County.

A crash between a big-rig and sport utility vehicle killed an Augusta driver Wednesday afternoon on Sheraton Drive at Atomic Road near the Kimberly-Clark plant in Beech Island.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was identified as 66-year-old Hearrie Thomas Jr., of Augusta.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This drone image shows the scene of the fatal crash at Sheraton Drive and Atomic Road in Aiken...
Big-rig crash kills Augusta man near Kimberly-Clark plant
This was the scene on the morning of Nov. 18, 2020, as authorities in Edgefield County...
Suspicious death investigated in Edgefield County
This was the scene early Nov. 18, 2020, after a fire broke out at a home on Walker Street in...
Fire heavily damages Augusta home and scorches the one next door
A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found...
I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died
Thomas County prepares for Georgia recount
Ga. election recheck finds votes not uploaded in Fayette County

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham
Graham facing ethics complaint over Georgia ballots question
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Kemp mostly stays out of GOP election fight
This was the scene early Nov. 19, 2020, after a fire destroyed a motor home on Clanton Road...
Predawn blaze destroys fifth-wheel trailer west of Evans
File photo
S.C. nursing homes grapple with staffing as they surpass grim death toll