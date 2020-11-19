Injuries reported in traffic accident near SRS

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders rushed to the scene of an injury crash early Thursday in Aiken County.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. at South Main Street and Williston Road south of New Ellenton.

At least one person was reported trapped.

For a time, traffic was shut down at the intersection that’s on the edge of the Savannah River Site. But the roadway had reopened by 7:45 a.m., according to Aiken County dispatchers.

It was the second major crash within 24 hours in that part of Aiken County.

A crash between a big-rig and sport utility vehicle killed an Augusta driver Wednesday afternoon on Sheraton Drive at Atomic Road near the Kimberly-Clark plant in Beech Island.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was identified as 66-year-old Hearrie Thomas Jr., of Augusta.

