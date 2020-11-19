No. 4 Clemson, Lawrence look to resume winning at FSU

(AP) - No. 4 Clemson returns Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Trevor Lawrence and looks to return to winning as it takes on Florida State on Saturday.

Lawrence missed the past two games after testing positive for the coronavirus, including the team’s 47-40 double overtime loss at No. 2 Notre Dame two weeks ago.

Clemson will try for its sixth straight win over the Seminoles and third road victory in a row against struggling FSU.

First-year Seminoles coach Mike Norvell understands the challenge ahead and believes his team is finding its identity. Florida State has lost two straight games.

