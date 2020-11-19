Advertisement

No. 15 Coastal Carolina looks for more history vs App State

Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable (1) and quarterback Grayson McCall (10) celebrate...
Coastal Carolina running back CJ Marable (1) and quarterback Grayson McCall (10) celebrate after Marable scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Lafayette, La., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Kieu)(Paul Kieu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - No. 15 Coastal Carolina has already made history this season and will look to add another milestone to the record books when it plays Appalachian State this weekend. The Chanticleers are already the highest-ranked Sun Belt Conference team in history.

Beating the Mountaineers Saturday would give the Chants eight wins this season, the best-ever start for any Sun Belt school.

It also would give them a leg up over Appalachian State in the league’s East Division and ending the four-time defending Sun Belt champs’ run to the title game.

The victory would also continue Coastal’s recent athletic success, most notably ex-Chants golfer Dustin Johnson’s recent Masters win.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This drone image shows the scene of the fatal crash at Sheraton Drive and Atomic Road in Aiken...
Big-rig crash kills Augusta man near Kimberly-Clark plant
This was the scene on the morning of Nov. 18, 2020, as authorities in Edgefield County...
Suspicious death investigated in Edgefield County
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Kemp mostly stays out of GOP election fight
A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found...
I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died
This was the scene early Nov. 18, 2020, after a fire broke out at a home on Walker Street in...
Fire heavily damages Augusta home and scorches the one next door

Latest News

Jul 27, 2020
Camilo Villegas, Matt Wallace tied for lead at Sea Island
Hawks trade Dedmon to Pistons for Snell, Thomas
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes the ball in front of Golden State Warriors...
Thompson has torn Achilles tendon, expected to miss season
No. 13 Georgia hosts Mississippi St with something to prove
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) waves to fans after an NCAA college football game...
No. 4 Clemson, Lawrence look to resume winning at FSU