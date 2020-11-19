No. 13 Georgia hosts Mississippi St with something to prove

(AP) - No. 13 Georgia has something to prove when it plays its first home game in six weeks, hosting Mississippi State on Saturday night.

Georgia no longer controls its own destiny in the SEC race after losses to Alabama and Florida. But coach Kirby Smart’s team is eager to show that it remains one of the nation’s top programs.

Georgia will be facing a Mississippi State team that began the season with a bang, knocking off defending national champion LSU. But State hasn’t done much since then, losing four straight games before a victory over winless Vanderbilt in its last outing.

