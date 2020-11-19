More details released about body found in Edgefield County

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office has released more information about a body that was discovered Wednesday outside Johnston.

Foul play is suspected, according to the coroner.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of his family, but authorities said he was a white male in his mid-30s.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, and the coroner’s office said they would have more information to release after that, possibly in the early afternoon, including possible cause of death.

The body was found around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in a field along McCreight Road near Ridgeview Lake Road.

Authorities said Wednesday the death appeared to have occurred recently.

In addition to the coroner, the Edgefield County Sheriff’’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are participating in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.