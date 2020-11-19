Advertisement

Kemp reveals expansion of student cyber workforce program

(KSFY)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the start of Georgia’s third year of partnership with the SANS Institute and National Cyber Scholarship Foundation to launch CyberStart America.

CyberStart America gives students the chance to explore the world of cybersecurity and computer science by participating in the program to win prizes and recognition for their schools, along with scholarship opportunities.

Open to all high school students, the program is 100 percent online and can be assigned as part of homework or used in extracurricular clubs.

“Georgia is fast becoming the Cyber Capital of the World, and we must have a workforce ready to take on the jobs of the 21st century,” Kemp said in the release. “Initiatives like CyberStart America offer a clear path in developing the cyber workforce needed in the days ahead.

The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation plans on awarding scholarships worth a total of $2 million for use at any accredited college as well.

Registration and gaming is currently open for all. You can find complete details at www.cyberstartamerica.org.

To see the types of challenges the students will face in the games, click here.

