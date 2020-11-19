Advertisement

Jackson pair arrested in raid of suspected marijuana stash house

From left: Russell Boyd and Madison Miller
From left: Russell Boyd and Madison Miller(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Aiken County deputies this week revealed details of a marijuana bust in Jackson that led to two arrests.

The raid happened Oct. 27, when Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators assisted Jackson police in serving a search warrant at a house at 302 S. Hankinson St., authorities said.

Russell Boyd, 27, and Madison Miller, 26, were found in possession of numerous marijuana plants and edible marijuana products, according to the sheriff’s agency.

MORE | Second suspect arrested in Holly Hill homicide

Investigators seized an estimated 14 pounds marijuana, authorities said.

Three children, ages 5, 2 and 5 months, also living in the home were placed into protective custody, deputies reported.

Boyd and Miller were arrested and charged with operating a stash house, trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds and unlawful neglect of a child, authorities said. Both were booked in county jail but have since been released on bond.

“We see that no community is immune to criminals attempting to gain a foothold with the sale in illegal drugs” said Jackson Police Chief Kevin Liles said in a statement that credited “long hours and hard work” for the arrests.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This drone image shows the scene of the fatal crash at Sheraton Drive and Atomic Road in Aiken...
Big-rig crash kills Augusta man near Kimberly-Clark plant
This was the scene on the morning of Nov. 18, 2020, as authorities in Edgefield County...
Suspicious death investigated in Edgefield County
This was the scene early Nov. 18, 2020, after a fire broke out at a home on Walker Street in...
Fire heavily damages Augusta home and scorches the one next door
A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found...
I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died
Thomas County prepares for Georgia recount
Ga. election recheck finds votes not uploaded in Fayette County

Latest News

From left: Yo’Quan Azjean Summers and Qveyon Abraham
Second suspect arrested in Holly Hill homicide
Meadow the dog gets her daily grooming from her best friend, Bruno.
Like something out of a Disney movie, Aiken County horse and dog form lasting bond
Plant Vogtle
Sirens to be tested around Plant Vogtle this morning
Crime scene tape was hung around the site where a body was found in a field outside Johnston.
More details released about body found in Edgefield County