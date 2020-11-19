Jackson pair arrested in raid of suspected marijuana stash house

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Aiken County deputies this week revealed details of a marijuana bust in Jackson that led to two arrests.

The raid happened Oct. 27, when Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators assisted Jackson police in serving a search warrant at a house at 302 S. Hankinson St., authorities said.

Russell Boyd, 27, and Madison Miller, 26, were found in possession of numerous marijuana plants and edible marijuana products, according to the sheriff’s agency.

Investigators seized an estimated 14 pounds marijuana, authorities said.

Three children, ages 5, 2 and 5 months, also living in the home were placed into protective custody, deputies reported.

Boyd and Miller were arrested and charged with operating a stash house, trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds and unlawful neglect of a child, authorities said. Both were booked in county jail but have since been released on bond.

“We see that no community is immune to criminals attempting to gain a foothold with the sale in illegal drugs” said Jackson Police Chief Kevin Liles said in a statement that credited “long hours and hard work” for the arrests.

