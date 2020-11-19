Advertisement

Hawks trade Dedmon to Pistons for Snell, Thomas

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Atlanta Hawks have agreed to trade center Dewayne Dedmon to the Detroit Pistons for guards Tony Snell and Khyri Thomas.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the trade needs approval from the NBA before becoming official. The deal allows the Hawks to clear a logjam at center.

The Hawks selected center Onyeka Okongwu from Southern Cal with the No. 6 pick of the NBA draft on Wednesday night. Last season, the Hawks acquired center Clint Capela from Houston in a trade-deadline deal.

Capela was injured and didn’t play before Atlanta’s season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

