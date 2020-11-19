Hawks land USC C Okongwu with sixth pick n the NBA draft

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks added to their young nucleus by selecting center Onyeka Okongwu from Southern California with the No. 6 pick n the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Okongwu joins Trae Young and John Collins on a team that is looking to take a major leap forward after three straight losing seasons. Okongwu shot nearly 62% from the field in his lone season with the Trojans.

While a big undersized for a center, he has good offensive skills around the basket and stood out for his shot-blocking ability. In the second round, the Hawks took LSU guard Skylar Mays.

