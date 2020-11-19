Advertisement

Graham facing ethics complaint over Georgia ballots question

Sen. Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Three attorneys have filed an ethics complaint against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

They accuse the South Carolina Republican of pressuring a Georgia elections official to toss out legally cast absentee votes in the presidential race.

The complaint stems from comments by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who said this week that Graham asked him whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots.

Raffensperger says he interpreted that as a suggestion to toss out legally cast votes. Raffensperger has said he’s faced rising pressure from fellow Republicans who want to see Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow lead in the state reversed.

MORE | Georgia to release report on presidential race hand tally

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This drone image shows the scene of the fatal crash at Sheraton Drive and Atomic Road in Aiken...
Big-rig crash kills Augusta man near Kimberly-Clark plant
This was the scene on the morning of Nov. 18, 2020, as authorities in Edgefield County...
Suspicious death investigated in Edgefield County
This was the scene early Nov. 18, 2020, after a fire broke out at a home on Walker Street in...
Fire heavily damages Augusta home and scorches the one next door
A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found...
I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died
Thomas County prepares for Georgia recount
Ga. election recheck finds votes not uploaded in Fayette County

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Kemp mostly stays out of GOP election fight
This was the scene early Nov. 19, 2020, after a fire destroyed a motor home on Clanton Road...
Predawn blaze destroys fifth-wheel trailer west of Evans
Stock graphic
Injuries reported in traffic accident near SRS
File photo
S.C. nursing homes grapple with staffing as they surpass grim death toll