Advertisement

Georgia Gov. Kemp mostly stays out of GOP election fight

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Georgia’s Republican governor is staying on the sidelines amid a fight within his own party over unsubstantiated allegations that the state’s presidential election was tainted by fraud.

President Donald Trump has attacked Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger with the baseless claims.

Georgia’s two Republican U.S. senators have demanded the resignation of the embattled secretary, who states categorically that the election was fair and secure.

Gov. Brian Kemp has avoided wading deeply into the fray. Republican supporters say the fight is a no-win situation for Kemp.

MORE | Georgia to release report on presidential race hand tally

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This drone image shows the scene of the fatal crash at Sheraton Drive and Atomic Road in Aiken...
Big-rig crash kills Augusta man near Kimberly-Clark plant
This was the scene on the morning of Nov. 18, 2020, as authorities in Edgefield County...
Suspicious death investigated in Edgefield County
This was the scene early Nov. 18, 2020, after a fire broke out at a home on Walker Street in...
Fire heavily damages Augusta home and scorches the one next door
A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found...
I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died
Thomas County prepares for Georgia recount
Ga. election recheck finds votes not uploaded in Fayette County

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham
Graham facing ethics complaint over Georgia ballots question
This was the scene early Nov. 19, 2020, after a fire destroyed a motor home on Clanton Road...
Predawn blaze destroys fifth-wheel trailer west of Evans
Stock graphic
Injuries reported in traffic accident near SRS
File photo
S.C. nursing homes grapple with staffing as they surpass grim death toll