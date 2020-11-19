Advertisement

Georgia election officials address questions about DeKalb County ballots

By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is responding to accusations of thousands of missing ballots in DeKalb County.

Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer tweeted Wednesday that one of the people monitoring for Republicans caught more than 9,000 vote errors in favor of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

MORE | Georgia to release report on presidential race hand tally

However, election officials say a box labeled by hand counters miscounted votes by only two. They say this is why they will not be releasing partial audit results.

“So this was a non-event, non-issue kind of thing but it does help stir the pot to a degree, which is unfortunate because -- and this is why you don’t release internal audit results because it can be confusing for people from the outside looking in. But that’s why I put the quality-control measures in, to make sure that everything lines up,” Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling said.

Four Georgia counties have reported questionable ballots.

In Fayette, Douglas and Walton counites, officials say it was a case of workers not uploading votes from a memory card.

In Fulton County, officials discovered 2,500 ballots that had not been counted.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This drone image shows the scene of the fatal crash at Sheraton Drive and Atomic Road in Aiken...
Big-rig crash kills Augusta man near Kimberly-Clark plant
This was the scene on the morning of Nov. 18, 2020, as authorities in Edgefield County...
Suspicious death investigated in Edgefield County
This was the scene early Nov. 18, 2020, after a fire broke out at a home on Walker Street in...
Fire heavily damages Augusta home and scorches the one next door
A "condemned" sign now sits outside First Love Personal Care Home after two people were found...
I-TEAM: State, local investigators serve warrants on personal home care chain where two died
Thomas County prepares for Georgia recount
Ga. election recheck finds votes not uploaded in Fayette County

Latest News

Meadow the dog gets her daily grooming from her best friend, Bruno.
Like something out of a Disney movie, Aiken County horse and dog form lasting bond
Plant Vogtle
Sirens to be tested around Plant Vogtle this morning
Crime scene tape was hung around the site where a body was found in a field outside Johnston.
More details released about body found in Edgefield County
Latraille Dixon
Woman arrested in Augusta domestic incident involving knife