Georgia election officials address questions about DeKalb County ballots

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is responding to accusations of thousands of missing ballots in DeKalb County.

Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer tweeted Wednesday that one of the people monitoring for Republicans caught more than 9,000 vote errors in favor of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

However, election officials say a box labeled by hand counters miscounted votes by only two. They say this is why they will not be releasing partial audit results.

“So this was a non-event, non-issue kind of thing but it does help stir the pot to a degree, which is unfortunate because -- and this is why you don’t release internal audit results because it can be confusing for people from the outside looking in. But that’s why I put the quality-control measures in, to make sure that everything lines up,” Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling said.

Four Georgia counties have reported questionable ballots.

In Fayette, Douglas and Walton counites, officials say it was a case of workers not uploading votes from a memory card.

In Fulton County, officials discovered 2,500 ballots that had not been counted.

