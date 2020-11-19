Advertisement

Election officials report final results of Richmond Co. audit

Workers at the Bell Auditorium were working on day two of a full manual audit. That means they’re going through each individual ballot (almost 88,000 of them) and counting them again by hand.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections presented a new audit total after a discrepancy was found when entering data.

After a review by Voting Works, the company that developed the software that supported the audit, it was discovered that two of the ballot batches entered into the software during the audit were done so with incorrect numbers for Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The reason for the change was the human factor. Two audit teams mistakenly recorded their numbers out of order and the numbers were submitted into the software as reported.

Upon being made aware of the discrepancy, the correct data was entered causing the vote totals to change slightly.

“I do apologize for any confusion on this,” Elections Director Lynn Bailey said in the release. “We are happy to have the audit completed and with the results.”

Final Results

Donald Trump – candidate

26,781 – certified results

26,767 – audit results

-14 votes - difference

Joe Biden – candidate

59,124– certified results

59,142 – audit results

+18 votes - difference

