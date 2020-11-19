Advertisement

Deputies respond to reported drive-by shooting in Aiken Co.

This is the scene of a reported drive-by shooting near the 500 block of Taylor Pond Road, off...
This is the scene of a reported drive-by shooting near the 500 block of Taylor Pond Road, off Ascauga Lake Road.((Source: WRDW))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported drive-by shooting near the 500 block of Taylor Pond Road, off Ascauga Lake Road.

Officials confirm one person has been shot. There are no reports of other injuries. Medical personnel is on scene.

Details remain limited at this time. We will continue to provide updates as it develops.

