Deputies respond to reported drive-by shooting in Aiken Co.

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported drive-by shooting near the 500 block of Taylor Pond Road, off Ascauga Lake Road.

Officials confirm one person has been shot. There are no reports of other injuries. Medical personnel is on scene.

Details remain limited at this time. We will continue to provide updates as it develops.

