Clemson’s Brent Venables says defense is good, not great

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables says the fourth-ranked Tigers have a long way to go if they truly want to become a great defense. Venables has seen good things from his latest group, but believe they haven’t yet tapped into what some of the other units he’s had at Clemson have done.

The Tigers return from an off week to play at Florida State on Saturday. Clemson is looking for its sixth straight victory over the Seminoles as it tries to stay in contention for the ACC championship game next month.

