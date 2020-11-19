Advertisement

Camilo Villegas, Matt Wallace tied for lead at Sea Island

Jul 27, 2020
Jul 27, 2020(PGA Tour)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Camilo Villegas and Matt Wallace are tied for the lead at 6-under 64 after one round of the RSM Classic at Seaside.

Villegas got off to a good start even before he started. He saw a rainbow on the range and thought of 2-year-old Mia, who died in July from tumors on her brain and spine.

Villegas says he’s trying to move on since he can’t change the past, but his daughter’s memory stays with him.

Villegas made a birdie on his last hole at the Seaside course. Wallace made a 30-foot par on his last hole at Seaside.

