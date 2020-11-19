Bring a pet home to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with you

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shelter pets don’t want to spend the Thanksgiving holiday alone and with your help, hopefully, they won’t have to!

Augusta Animal Services Thanksgiving 2020 Home for the Holidays event

Augusta Animal Services is looking for families who are not traveling and would like to give one of their pets a home for the holiday.

The family will pick up the animal between November 20 and 21 and can return the pet on November 29 or 30.

If needed, AAS will provide the supplies for the dog or cat during that time.

The shelter hopes that most animals will become long-term family members but if not, the information and photos obtained during their visit with the family will help the animal get adopted upon return.

They ask that people wanting to participate bring any existing pets with them to the shelter so we can make sure the animals all get along.

For more information about adoptable pets, visit the Augusta Animal Services website.

‘Black Friday Comes Early’ adoption event this Saturday, Nov. 21 by FOTAS

Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) and the Aiken County Animal Shelter are hosting a “Black Friday Comes Early” adoption event this Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This event will feature adoption specials and everyone who adopts a pet will receive a special gift.

Social distancing guidelines must be followed to ensure the safety of visitors and participants.

Dogs and puppies are available for just $35, cats and kittens for only $10. All adoptions are completed curbside.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, adoptions are being done by appointment. To schedule an appointment for Saturday’s event, please call the Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537, option #5 or email FOTAS at info@fotasaiken.org.

If you would like to visit the County Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.

To see the pets available for adoption, go to www.FOTASAiken.org.

