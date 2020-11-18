“You’re taking advantage of those people” Relative speaks out during care home investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You might remember the investigation into First Love Personal Care Homes in Augusta, one that we’ve been following over the past month.

The home made the news after two elderly women were found dead in different areas at the facility on Wrightsboro Road.

Today, authorities shut down three total locations: Milledgeville Road, Old Savannah Road, and the Wrightsboro Road location.

And tonight, we spoke to someone who had a relative living inside and had been trying to sound an alarm for months. She did not want to go on camera for the interview but said:

“I was definitely not surprised. In all actuality, I was more so relieved that they actually closed them down. Because it should have been done a long time ago.”

After several safety violations and the death of two patients, the remaining two first love care facilities were shut down by officials today.

“This could definitely be a case where there’s a lot of overlap of civil and criminal law,” Criminal Defense Attorney Tianna Bias said.

The owners of the home are Sammy and Celesta Lisenbee. Neither has been charged for any of the violations, but the possibility could be on the table.

“Especially when you see someone has lost their life, or you have loved ones who are dealing with the loss of a loved one...You can see a number of charges,” Bias said.

Bias says criminal charges can include exploitation of the elderly, assisting in the obstruction of an investigation, neglect or abuse of the elderly, and civil charges for wrongful death and safety violations.

The criminal charges alone carrying up to a max of 20 years in prison.

A relative of a patient removed from a facility today, says the owners should be prosecuted.

“You’re taking advantage of those people,” the relative said. “If you’re just in that business just to get a paycheck then you don’t need to be in it.”

She was in the process of removing her relative from the facility after several incidents--including one time she claims the facility had no food.

“And he kept making up excuses about a worker that was there. Obviously, the worker was stealing food or stealing the food and taking it or something and I’m like, why would you have someone like that working there first of all,” the relative said.

She says in the beginning the owners told her they would treat her relative as one of their own children.

“So, if that’s how you take care of your children then you have a big problem,” the relative said.

Investigators tell us Andrea Myers, an employee of the facility on Milledgeville Road, was also arrested today for outstanding warrant charges for forgery and fraud.

The investigation into the owner of these properties is still ongoing.

