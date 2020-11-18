Woman charged with aggravated assault following custody issue, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County woman is charged with aggravated assault following a custody issue, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said.

Richmond County investigators say 29-year-old Latraille Dixon is also charged with criminal trespass and cruelty to children in connection with the Wednesday morning incident.

The incident ended with the victim, listed as the father, cut while trying to take a knife away from Dixon, investigators said.

The investigation is ongoing.

